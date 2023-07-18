Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.56-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

