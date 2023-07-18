argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $572.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.90.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $484.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.69. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $498.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

