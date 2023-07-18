Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.
Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %
NVS opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
