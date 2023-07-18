BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $888.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $881.00 to $888.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $727.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $680.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
