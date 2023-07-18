Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 22,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

