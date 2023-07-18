Lansing Street Advisors Sells 6,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

