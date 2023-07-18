Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

