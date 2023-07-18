Simmons Bank Acquires 635 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

