Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

