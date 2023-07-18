SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

