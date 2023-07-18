Invst LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Invst LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

