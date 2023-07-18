Invst LLC Has $553,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invst LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.