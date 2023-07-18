Sturgeon Ventures LLP Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

