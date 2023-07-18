Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $121.97 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $121,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,154,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

