Simmons Bank Acquires 6,426 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

