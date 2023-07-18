Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

NYSE MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

