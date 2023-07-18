Invst LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Invst LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,506,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

