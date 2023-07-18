DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 218.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 25,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 33,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 125,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

