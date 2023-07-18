Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $233.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

