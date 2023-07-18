Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $319.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.12. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

