City (CHCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. On average, analysts expect City to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.55. City has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61.

City Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $310,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $252,185. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in City by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in City by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

