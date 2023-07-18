BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

BJRI opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $806.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $36.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

