Isabella Bank (ISBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.04. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Isabella Bank Increases Dividend

About Isabella Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

