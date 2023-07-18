Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

