Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.