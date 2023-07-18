The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 128,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,477.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 876,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $344,957,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

