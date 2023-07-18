The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.19. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

