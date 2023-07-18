The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.69 and a 200-day moving average of $302.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

