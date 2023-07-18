The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 6.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

