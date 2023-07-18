The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

