Bank of Stockton Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

