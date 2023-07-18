Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

