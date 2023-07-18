Mainsail Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

