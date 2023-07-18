The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 128,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

