NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.