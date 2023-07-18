Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

ICE stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

