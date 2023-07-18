Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

