KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 3.3 %
KLA stock opened at $490.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.20. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.