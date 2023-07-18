KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $490.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.20. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

