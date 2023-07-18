AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,148 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

