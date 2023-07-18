Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires Shares of 557 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $454.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $455.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

