AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,768,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

