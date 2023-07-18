Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.