Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

