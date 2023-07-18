abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

abrdn plc raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 223,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.23% of Halliburton worth $64,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

