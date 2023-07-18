abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $63,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 301.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 91,197 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

