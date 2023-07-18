abrdn plc Has $79.10 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Public Storage worth $79,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $300.56 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.75.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.