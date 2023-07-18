abrdn plc Has $68.62 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,635 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of Realty Income worth $68,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

