abrdn plc Buys 7,542 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average of $180.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

