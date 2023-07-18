abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

abrdn plc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $523,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.69 and a 200 day moving average of $485.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.10.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

