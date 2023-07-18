abrdn plc Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $83,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $147.61 and a one year high of $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

